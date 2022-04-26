Mövenpick Resort Taba: Enriching Egypt’s Environment via Sustainable Management
Mövenpick Resort Taba has recently been recertified by Green Globe and holds Gold status recognizing its strong track record for sustainable operations.
We made big strides in sustainable development thanks to applying Green Globe. Integrating their system in our hotel operation helped us master a lot of environmental and social initiatives.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort Taba is located in the northern most reaches of the Gulf of Aqaba with magnificent desert landscapes, breathtaking mountains and the alluring turquoise waters of the Red Sea. It is also the meeting point of four countries with views of Jordan, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The resort has recently been recertified by Green Globe and holds Gold status recognizing its strong track record for sustainable operations and continuous improvement. Mövenpick Resort Taba was the first Mövenpick resort in Africa to be certified by Green Globe, receiving its inaugural award in August 2011.
General Manager Mövenpick Resort Taba, Moheb Goneid says, “We made big and fruitful strides in the sustainable development practices thanks to applying Green Globe policies and standards. Integrating their system in our hotel operation helped us master a lot of environmental and social initiatives. It has been a very rich experience.”
Mövenpick Resort Taba is adjacent to the Taba Protectorate, an Egyptian national park which is home to unique geological formations and monument sites that date back 5000 years. The desert valleys, with spectacularly coloured canyons, support rare wildlife and plant species along with a number of natural water springs including Hadra Spring in Wadi Ghazala.
Mövenpick Resort Taba hugs the shoreline and is dedicated to protecting both is beautiful, coastal location as well as supporting its local communities. During its annual Kilo of Kindness charity, the resort pledges donations to the Nuwiba Charity Organization, which is responsible for a range of remarkable social services across Egypt including educational, cultural, volunteering and charitable initiatives. During the last charity event the resort raised 38,000 Egyptian pounds for the local communities in the form of dry foods and school supplies.
To celebrate World Environment Day the resort’s Green Team conducted a clean-up day of beaches and the surrounding natural areas.
Around the resort, countless innovations have been introduced to minimize the environmental footprint. The resort has installed colour coded clay dustbins with bio-degradable liners to help guests separate rubbish, making it easier to divert recyclables away from land fill. The number of plastic items has been reduced across the operation including cups, straws, and cutlery and replaced with biodegradable paper or wood items. And the property also uses clay instead of metal for the bollards that provide lighting in the resort. To celebrate World Environment Day the resort’s Green team conducted a clean-up day of beaches and the surrounding natural areas.
Contacts:
Mohamed Gawad
Environmental Officer
Mövenpick Resort Taba
Nuweibaa
Taba Road, South Sinai
Taba 46621
Egypt
mohamed.gawad@movenpick.com
www.moevenpick-hotels.com/taba
