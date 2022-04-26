art'otel Amsterdam: The Art of Sustainability
Today, art’otel Amsterdam reduces its carbon footprint with LED lighting and energy provided by wind generator Vattenfall.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe Gold Certified art'otel Amsterdam is located in the capital’s city centre opposite the iconic Central Station with the lively Dam Square on its doorstep. This upper upscale lifestyle hotel is devoted to creating and presenting original art by the hotel’s signature artist Atelier Van Lieshout and unlike hotels with décor art, invites guests to create, interact and immerse themselves, not just view artwork.
The art’otel concept was originally created by a group of avid art collectors and entrepreneurs in the early nineties and is a collection of contemporary hotels that merge a unique architectural style with art-inspired interiors. Along with a dedication to arts and cultural connection, art’otel Amsterdam is also devoted to sustainable operations, having been certified by Green Globe each year since 2017.
art’otel Amsterdam is located within a heritage office building dating from the early 20th century. At the time of its construction, it was one of the most expensive buildings built in Amsterdam, but a 100 years later the building became functionally and technically outdated. To preserve the architectural integrity of its location, art’otel restored most of the building’s exterior, including the monumental facades and interior aspects, while completely renewing and renovating the interior.
Today, art’otel Amsterdam reduces its carbon footprint with LED lighting and energy provided by wind generator Vattenfall. Waste management and recycling is a major priority and the hotel’s Green Team meets regularly to ensure compliance with the sustainability management plan and environmental policies. Water saving devices are installed in all rooms and ecological protocols are in place including use of biodegradable detergents, eco-friendly Elemis amenities and a towel reuse program.
In the post-pandemic travel age, art’otel Amsterdam engages innovative technology to enhance guest experience and well-being, along with sustainability outcomes. Go Digital Services allow guests to check in, check out, order food, make reservations, and speak to the hotel team, all via a downloadable app. Giving guests greater access also means reduced material costs and waste, without the printing of room keys, menus and other paper-based communications.
art’otel Amsterdam’s bar & restaurant team at ARCA are zealously creative in the kitchen. From coffee granules to pineapple rind and even innovative cocktails using squid, the team works together to ensure minimal waste and maximum taste. Preference is given to locally sourced food, including sustainable fresh fish from Jan van As and beverages from local organic brewery from Brouwerij ‘t IJ. And of course, there are no plastic straws, and certified low-impact paper napkins are used in all outlets.
In March this year, instead of just one day to celebrate women, art’otel Amsterdam made March the Month of Women, with a range of events, partnerships & promotions for guests and colleagues, including fundraising for Dress for Success Amsterdam which ensures low-income locals are provided with a completely new outfit to send them confidently on their way to an interview. Plus, the hotel entered into long term partnerships with many local female led entrepreneurship organisations including The Next Women & Creative Jam Sessions, to provide a home for inspiring discussions and a platform to debate important cultural topics. Throughout the year, staff and management participate with local community development projects. The list of worthy causes includes, Willow Foundation, Movember, Pink Ribbon, The Regenboog Foundation and Caring Home De Rietvinck, Staatsbosbeheer.
Finally, to live true to its name, art’otel Amsterdam has a long term partnership with Amsterdam Street Art, a locally based but internationally recognized street art organization, who curates the program of exhibitions & art-inspired events in the art’otel Gallery and gives a platform to emerging local artists to showcase their work alongside renowned names.
