Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,553 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frederic Macron, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I congratulate You on your re-election to the high post of President of the French Republic.

With best regards, I wish you strong health, well-being and every success in your responsible future activities, and peace, tranquility and growing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of France.

We express satisfaction with the current level and content of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and France, and are always interested in their ever greater comprehensive development and expansion in all areas of mutual interest.

I am confident that through joint efforts, including through dialogue at the highest and high levels, constructive partnership ties between our countries will consistently develop in the future in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

In this context, I reiterate my invitation to You, Mr. President, to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

I avail this occasion to renew my assurances of the highest respect for You.”

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.