Congratulatory telegram to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frederic Macron, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I congratulate You on your re-election to the high post of President of the French Republic.

With best regards, I wish you strong health, well-being and every success in your responsible future activities, and peace, tranquility and growing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of France.

We express satisfaction with the current level and content of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and France, and are always interested in their ever greater comprehensive development and expansion in all areas of mutual interest.

I am confident that through joint efforts, including through dialogue at the highest and high levels, constructive partnership ties between our countries will consistently develop in the future in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

In this context, I reiterate my invitation to You, Mr. President, to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

I avail this occasion to renew my assurances of the highest respect for You.”