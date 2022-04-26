Announcing US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Veteran James McBride from DrKumo, Speaks at DA4S Life Science Industries
Top-level diverse suppliers will attend this prestigious event for unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunities.
Our RPM technology solutions enable real-time monitoring of disease at home, connecting patients and their healthcare providers using available and easy-to-use medical devices.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, leading Connected Health and Remote Patient Monitoring Technology (RPM) Solutions supplier and DA4S Eight That Innovate First Place winner 2021, will take part in Diversity Alliance for Science Supplier Showcase on Stage as a Platinum Sponsor. The event will take place on May 2-4, 2022, in New Jersey featuring top-level pharmaceutical executives, CEOs of diverse scientific and clinical enterprises, and prominent guest speakers.
James McBride, US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Veteran, and DrKumo Enterprise Systems Specialist will be a guest speaker presenting the company’s initiatives to advance supplier diversity in the Life Science and Healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art Remote Patient Monitoring technology solutions.
“We are honored to support a global event where the best and brightest diverse vendors can meet in one place to pursue our missions as we collaborate, learn, and grow. DrKumo has been actively supporting renowned initiatives aiming to improve the quality of life of diverse populations, advance healthcare, clinical research, and foster economic growth,” James McBride.
The DA4S Annual East Coast Conference is a unique opportunity for Pharmaceutical and Healthcare companies, leaders, and mentors to meet and collaborate on topics with diverse suppliers who are dedicated to improving the Life Science industry, including networking, relationship building, and enabling diverse companies to have a higher profile, greater success with meeting with key stakeholders, and better return on their investment.
"We are dedicated to innovating our technology to solve the most painful problems in Healthcare today. We concentrate our efforts on diverse and frequently underserved communities such as Indigenous people, disabled Native American Veterans, military veterans, women in need, and their families. Our RPM technology solutions enable real-time monitoring of disease at home, connecting patients and their healthcare providers using available and easy-to-use medical devices." Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
Join us at 11:00-11:25 AM EST on May 4, 2022, in the Newark Liberty Airport MARRIOTT HOTEL, New Jersey. To learn more about the event, click here: https://diversityallianceforscience.com/2022-east-coast-conference/
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About DA4S New Jersey East Coast Conference
This event features top-level pharmaceutical executives, CEOs of diverse scientific and clinical enterprises, and exciting guest speakers. The conference will limit participation to 250 invitees to facilitate social distance protocols while including networking, relationship building, and enabling diverse companies to have a higher profile, greater success by meeting with key stakeholders, and getting a better return on their investment.
• Unparalleled networking opportunities where networking is done in a non-traditional and effective way
• A venue where diverse life science vendors can meet with pharma stakeholders in an intimate venue
• “Movers & Shakers” in healthcare and clinical research attend in one place
• Network with proven diverse suppliers and buyers in the life science industries
• Collaborate & meet with industry thought leaders and mentors
• Rally with supplier diversity representatives & more
• Workshops & guest speakers that cover topics specifically dedicated to life science
• Round Tables with pharmaceutical & healthcare corporations
• Fabulous evening networking & dinner reception
DA4S’conferences over the past 14 years have been a terrific opportunity to foster effective, mutually beneficial partnerships between diverse suppliers and large pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
