Westminster/MV Crash-DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Westminster Barracks  

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002571

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang            

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI Crash

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Buddy Covey                                           

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Ryegate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Neck Pain

HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Amie Yakovleff

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016                   

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru             

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza                             

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled                          

INJURIES: Serious Injuries to the Passenger                        

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center                          

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/25/2022, at approximately 1721 hours, State Troopers from the Royalton and Westminster Barracks came upon a two-vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 91, at Mile Marker 58.8 in the town of Windsor, County of Windsor, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Buddy Covey (37) of East Ryegate. Through the course of the investigation, Covey was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (Drugs) and was subsequently transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Covey was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on June 28, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted by Hartland Fire Department, Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Ambulance Service and Legendary Auto Workx. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/28/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

Westminster/MV Crash-DUI Drug

