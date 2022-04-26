Westminster/MV Crash-DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE – Westminster Barracks
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002571
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 1721 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI Crash
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Buddy Covey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Ryegate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Neck Pain
HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Amie Yakovleff
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious Injuries to the Passenger
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/25/2022, at approximately 1721 hours, State Troopers from the Royalton and Westminster Barracks came upon a two-vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 91, at Mile Marker 58.8 in the town of Windsor, County of Windsor, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Buddy Covey (37) of East Ryegate. Through the course of the investigation, Covey was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (Drugs) and was subsequently transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Covey was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on June 28, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Hartland Fire Department, Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Ambulance Service and Legendary Auto Workx.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov