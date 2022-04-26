Submit Release
Silver Alert - Robert Frederick ACTIVE

Robert Frederick, 84-years-old, 5'11", 185 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Nike swoosh, black gym shorts, and sneakers. Robert was last seen at the LA Fitness near N Hayden Road and E Indian Bend Road. Robert is driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with AZ/AXW8748. Robert suffers from age-related cognitive impairment and takes medication. If you have seen Robert, please contact Scottsdale PD or call 911.

