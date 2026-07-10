Phoenix Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Manslaughter Following DUI Crash on Interstate 10

PHOENIX — On Thursday, June 25, 2026, Ukel Mario Celbirio was sentenced to eight years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for manslaughter stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday, April 14, 2024, on Interstate 10 near milepost 136 in Phoenix.

Investigators from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) Vehicular Crimes Unit (VCU) determined Celbirio, who was 29 at the time, was driving a Nissan Versa westbound on I-10 when he swerved from the travel lanes onto the right shoulder, striking a parked Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Rafael Angel Garrido Lago, 24, and a 23-year-old woman were outside of the Mercedes attempting to secure the vehicle’s damaged sunroof at the time of the crash. Garrido Lago sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Phoenix. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a lengthy investigation that included witness interviews, scene evidence, vehicle examinations, body-worn camera footage, crash data retrieval, and laboratory testing, investigators determined Celbirio was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

Impaired driving is completely preventable. If you plan to drink, always plan for a safe and sober ride. Make the responsible decision and help ensure everyone on the road gets home safely.