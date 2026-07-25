AZDPS Mourns the Loss of Canine Jack Following Medical Emergency

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is deeply saddened to announce the death of canine Jack.

On the evening of July 9, 2026, Jack suffered a sudden medical emergency and, despite the efforts of veterinary staff, did not survive. It was later determined that his death resulted from an undiagnosed birth defect.

At just 18 months old, Jack had a bright future ahead of him and was a valued member of our Canine Unit. Since February 2026, he served the people of Arizona as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection canine.

His loss is deeply felt by his handler, fellow team members, and all who had the privilege of working with him. Jack will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by his passing.