Songistry Inc. launches its new product hyprAUDIO.com – an AI-Powered Sync Licensing Search Engine

hyprAUDIO.com - an AI Powered Sync Licensing Search Engine

hyprAUDIO lets music supervisors license music for their production by using AI and simply dropping in an MP3, YouTube or Soundcloud link.

hyprAUDIO was created to revolutionize the process of finding Sync Licenses by creating a searchable database for music where music supervisors can come discover and license songs easily.” — Justin Gray, CEO and Founder Songistry Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songistry Inc. today announces the launch of its new AI-powered search engine for Sync Licensing, hyprAUDIO. hyprAUDIO lets music supervisors, or those looking to license music for their production (Movies, TV, Gaming, Advertising, etc.) to find the ideal piece of music they’re looking for by simply dropping in an MP3, YouTube or Soundcloud link. hyprAUDIO is free to use, automatically searching more than 200 points of metadata from its ever-growing database of hundreds of thousands of licensable one-stop tracks.

Songistry began the concept and development of hyprAUDIO approximately one year ago, working closely with stakeholders and end-users to tailor the platform experience directly to their workflows.

“Generating revenue from the songs that you write is really difficult,” said Justin Gray, CEO and Founder of Songistry Inc. “hyprAUDIO was created to revolutionize the process of finding Sync Licenses by creating a searchable database for music where music supervisors can come discover and license songs easily.”

hyprAUDIO aims to disrupt the status quo in Sync Licensing, by offering features and capabilities that aren’t found on any other service in the industry:

Free to Use: There is no cost to Creators who want to host their music in MDIIO.com and make it available for sync licensing on hyprAUDIO, and there is no cost to use hyprAUDIO to search, discover and collaborate.

Non-Exclusive: Everything on hyprAUDIO is non-exclusive, so that means copyright owners aren’t restricted in hosting their content elsewhere, providing absolute flexibility

Huge Library: Search hundreds of thousands of different content libraries from thousands of publishers all at once.

Discoverability: AI empowers our search. Discover undiscovered artists and quickly license their songs.

Collaboration: Easy playlist creation allows you and your stakeholders to easily share and revise playlists to simplify the discovery and approval process

Easy Licensing: hyprAUDIO is loaded with One-Stop, easy clear tracks. Once you request a license quote, hyprAUDIO takes care of the rest.

More money for Creators: Creators are the lifeblood of this industry, and we’re putting more money back in their pockets. Licensing a track on hyprAUDIO will only incur a 20% success fee, significantly lower than the industry standard 50%.

Creators looking to make their music available on hyprAUDIO can easily upload their music onto MDIIO.com by creating a free account. Licensing opportunities on hyprAUDIO are available today, simply by going to https://www.hypraudio.com.

About Songistry:

Songistry Inc., was founded by internationally acclaimed songwriter and music producer, Justin Gray (John Legend, Mariah Carey, Joss Stone). Its brands include MDIIO, where Creators can quickly upload and search their songs in a database that lets them manage all aspects of their daily workflow, MDXO, a community driven global song writing camp, MDIIO|U, workshops, webinars, data and analytics designed to help Creators step up their game, and hyprAUDIO an AI-Powered Sync Licensing Search Engine disrupting the traditional Sync Industry.

