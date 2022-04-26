Yardstick Management Launches Second Leadership Institute Focused On Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion
America’s Leading Black-Owned Management Consulting Firm Brings Back Institute In St. Simons Island Hosting Nation’s Top Leaders and Senior Executives
The institute was just an idea jotted down in a business plan in 2012 and to see it come to life in such an informative, important way is more than I could’ve even envisioned back then.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, announced today the second edition of Yardstick Management Institute, a specialized leadership program designed for senior leaders, executives and key decision makers. Yardstick will host this event on the heels of the success of their inaugural event which took place in January 2022. Expanding on January’s session entitled A Journey of Awareness, Reflection & Commitment, the topic for the summer session will be Leadership & Vulnerability: Accelerating Change to Achieve Transformative Success, and will take place on July 27-29, 2022. During this three-day immersive retreat, a select cohort of the nation's top leaders will gather in St. Simons Island, Georgia to explore the connections between leadership and the power of vulnerability.
St. Simons Island, the location of the event, holds important significance. What was once prominent plantation land is now home to a diversity, equity, and inclusion institute led and operated by marginalized individuals. By offering participants DEI-focused programs that will explore embracing core vision, leading with integrity, and work-life balance, attendees will embark on a personal journey that will help them redefine leadership commitment in a location that reminds us why this work is important in the first place. Participants are encouraged to register directly through the Yardstick Management website today as space is limited.
Yardstick is honored to announce that former commander of US Army four-star General Stan McChrystal, CEO of the McChrystal Group, which recently announced their strategic partnership with Yardstick Management, will be a keynote speaker at the institute highlighting how to navigate change, build stronger teams, and mitigate risk in a rapidly evolving global society. Additional speakers leading sessions and discussions include:
Claudia San Pedro, President at Sonic Drive-In on Balancing Strength and Vulnerability
Pamela Stewart, President, West Operations at The Coca-Cola Company on Leading The Change
Antonia Dean, Director of Pipeline Diversity at Comcast on Investing in Diversity, Literally
LaFawn Davis, SVP, Environmental, Social & Governance at Indeed on Bringing Vision To Reality
Nellie Peshkov, Chief People and Culture Officer at Reddit on What is Your Organization’s Why?
Ernest Adams, SVP, Head of Global Talent at Ralph Lauren on Is Your Company Truly Thinking About Employees’ Well-being?
Attendees will also see and hear from the Yardstick Management team - Slma Shelbayah, Chief Communications Officer, will serve as Master of Ceremonies, Vallori Thomas, Performance Coach, will lead a session on the intersection of employee well-being and accountability and Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III, Founder and Managing Partner, will celebrate Yardstick Managements’ 10th anniversary with the company’s founding story.
“The summer session of the Yardstick Management Institute will be special in various ways,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder of Yardstick Management. “But for me, it’s definitely because it’s the 10th anniversary of this company. The institute was just an idea jotted down in a business plan in 2012 and to see it come to life in such an informative, important way is more than I could’ve even envisioned back then. I’m so proud of the work this incredible team has done to facilitate these conversations.”
The company has also opened up sponsorship opportunities to organizations who want to partner with and support the Yardstick Management Institute, investing in its rapid growth while receiving brand visibility in an inclusive global space. More information regarding the institute, registration and sponsorship can be found on the website.
Yardstick is thrilled to continue the Yardstick Management Institute into next year as the consulting and executive search business continue to grow in success. In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
