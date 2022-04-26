Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory presents STEM Specialist/Morehouse HBCU Professor, Lance Shipman Young (4/26 & 4/28, 9 pm ET)

Morehouse/HBCU/STEM professor Lance Shipman Young joins The Foxworth Theory on 4/26 & 4/28, 9 pm ET on YouTube

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel.

This week’s guest (Tues. 4/26 and Thurs. 4/28, 9 pm ET) is Dr. Lance Shipman Young, associate professor, and chair of the Department of Chemistry at Morehouse College. He has served as a visiting scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington, and as Lewis-Sigler Institute Fellow at Princeton University. Young has long been an advocate for curriculum reform geared toward more successful engagement of students in both the classroom and in the laboratory and has spearheaded several funded initiatives aimed at the total development of undergraduates in STEM research. A graduate of Morehouse, he completed Ph.D. study at Texas A&M University and served as a FIRST postdoctoral fellow at Emory University School of Medicine.

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
4/26 & 4/28 – Dr. Lance Shipman Young
5/3 & 5/5 – Eileen Shapiro
5/10 & 5/12 – Marsha Haygood
5/17 & 5/19 – Dr. Claire Nelson
5/24 & 5/26 – Andrea Hickson Martin
5/31 & 6/2 – Dr. B.J. Douglass
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee Griffin Munnings
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins

Part 1 of interview w/ Celebrity Publicist Angelo Ellerbee of Double XXposure Media (Dionne Warwick, Robert Kool Bell)

