ROADWAY CLOSURE - Area of 1540 Case St MID

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Case Street in Middlebury is closed in the area of 1540 Case Street (South of Quarry Rd/North of Munson Rd) due to a fire hydrant issue resulting from a motor vehicle accident earlier.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.