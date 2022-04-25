Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,507 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Statement on Title 42 Temporary Restraining Order

Attorney General Schmitt Statement on Title 42 Temporary Restraining Order

Apr 25, 2022, 17:03 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, in the lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona against the Biden Administration for their proposed cancellation of Title 42, the Court announced its intention to grant a Temporary Restraining Order in the case, which is expected to keep Title 42 in place until further court proceedings.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement: “Today, the Court announced its intention to grant a temporary restraining order in Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their planned suspension of Title 42. This temporary restraining order is expected to keep Title 42 in place until further court proceedings, a critical win for border security and the rule of law. My Office will continue to fight to secure the border and protect Missourians.”

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Statement on Title 42 Temporary Restraining Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.