Attorney General Schmitt Statement on Title 42 Temporary Restraining Order

Apr 25, 2022, 17:03 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, in the lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona against the Biden Administration for their proposed cancellation of Title 42, the Court announced its intention to grant a Temporary Restraining Order in the case, which is expected to keep Title 42 in place until further court proceedings.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement: “Today, the Court announced its intention to grant a temporary restraining order in Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their planned suspension of Title 42. This temporary restraining order is expected to keep Title 42 in place until further court proceedings, a critical win for border security and the rule of law. My Office will continue to fight to secure the border and protect Missourians.”