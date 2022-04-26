A 100% Increase in Fentanyl Users Seeking Treatment — Tragic Statistic That Demands Immediate Attention

Join WAISMANN METHOD’s Social Media Fentanyl Awareness Campaign by Using the Hashtag - #StopTheSilence

The opioid epidemic is a reflection of the profound cultural anguish we're experiencing as a nation, a sign that we need to take a hard look at ourselves and our society if we want to find healing.” — Clare Waismann SUDCC/ RAS

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, there has been an alarming rise in the number of people seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. According to data from the WAISMANN METHOD® Rapid Detox Center, there has been a nearly 100% increase in those who were medically detoxed for fentanyl use in March of 2022 compared to the same month in 2021. This trend is cause for serious concern, suggesting that more and more people are being exposed to this dangerous drug.

Experts like the registered addiction specialist, Clare Waismann, attribute this trend to the continual influx of illicit fentanyl into the United States. With its potent chemical properties and high risk of overdose, fentanyl is a major cause of death and injury throughout America today. And despite efforts from government agencies and health organizations, this crisis shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"The opioid epidemic says a lot about the American culture, " says Ms. Waismann. "For starters, it highlights the shocking level of addiction and dependency that exists in our society. It's also indicative of the fact that many people are struggling to cope with intense levels of pain and stress. And finally, it points to the deep-seated need for comfort and escape that so many Americans feel."

In order to address the growing fentanyl epidemic, we need more vigorous education efforts about its dangers and increased access to treatment for those struggling with addiction. Only by taking these critical steps can we hope to stem the tide of this devastating public health crisis once and for all.

In the last couple of years, street drugs have become increasingly dangerous due to the addition of certain harmful chemicals like fentanyl. This powerful opioid has been linked to thousands of deaths across the country, leaving countless families shattered and urging us all to take action. There is hope for a full recovery with adequate medical treatment and professional emotional support.

WAISMANN METHOD is a treatment program that has successfully helped thousands of patients overcome opioid dependence, since 1998. Founded by an addiction specialist, Clare Waismann, and medically led by Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D., a quadruple board-certified anesthesiologist, the team at WAISMANN METHOD believes in placing the welfare of their patients above all else. This commitment to quality care and trust between physician and patient is what sets them apart from other programs and makes them one of the most successful options for those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

WAISMANN METHOD is located exclusively in So. California and has been the pioneer treatment center in the evolution and advancement of medical opiate detoxification and rapid detox treatments. Our physicians and staff are not only committed to detoxification success but also to patient safety and comfort. Above all, we strive to provide the safest, most advanced and effective opioid detoxification available. If you or a loved one is struggling with an addiction to opioids, please contact us today for more information on our world-renowned program.