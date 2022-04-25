Silver Alert - Kaden Dubois ACTIVE

Kaden Dubois, 14-years-old, 5' 7", 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. Kaden was seen leaving the area of Arizona Avenue and Warner Road. He was last seen at a QT gas station in the area. He is diagnosed as a high functioning autistic male. If you have seen Kaden, contact Chandler PD or 911.
