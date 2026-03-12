Major Incident Division Investigating February 27th Officer-Involved Shooting

On Friday, February 27, 2026, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 9:02 p.m., an AZDPS trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet sedan for a traffic violation. The driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. A trooper deployed a Grappler device, bringing the vehicle to a stop on the southbound frontage road west of 19th Avenue.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jesus A. Gonzalez Flores, was noncompliant with officers’ commands. During the encounter, officers discharged their firearms, striking Flores. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A machete was later located under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

One Phoenix Police officer and one state trooper were impacted by a vehicle as the driver repeatedly attempted to break the Grappler's tether. A passenger in the vehicle complied with officers and was later released after being interviewed.

The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating.