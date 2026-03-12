Major Incident Division Investigating February 27th Officer-Involved Shooting
On Friday, February 27, 2026, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 9:02 p.m., an AZDPS trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet sedan for a traffic violation. The driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. A trooper deployed a Grappler device, bringing the vehicle to a stop on the southbound frontage road west of 19th Avenue.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jesus A. Gonzalez Flores, was noncompliant with officers’ commands. During the encounter, officers discharged their firearms, striking Flores. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A machete was later located under the passenger seat of the vehicle.
One Phoenix Police officer and one state trooper were impacted by a vehicle as the driver repeatedly attempted to break the Grappler's tether. A passenger in the vehicle complied with officers and was later released after being interviewed.
The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.