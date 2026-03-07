Submit Release
News Search

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,023 in the last 365 days.

Investigators Seek Public Assistance After Woman Injured in State Route 88 Shooting Near Apache Junction

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) received a report of a shooting on State Route 88 in the area of milepost 203, near Apache Junction. A suspect fired from a vehicle, striking another vehicle and injuring a woman who sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident is being investigated by the AZDPS Major Crimes District.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Apache Junction Police Department assisted with the response to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference incident I26013754.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Investigators Seek Public Assistance After Woman Injured in State Route 88 Shooting Near Apache Junction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.