Investigators Seek Public Assistance After Woman Injured in State Route 88 Shooting Near Apache Junction

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) received a report of a shooting on State Route 88 in the area of milepost 203, near Apache Junction. A suspect fired from a vehicle, striking another vehicle and injuring a woman who sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident is being investigated by the AZDPS Major Crimes District.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Apache Junction Police Department assisted with the response to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference incident I26013754.