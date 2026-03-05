Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery Following January Crash on I-10

PHOENIX — At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2026, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision near eastbound Interstate 10 and State Route 51. Upon arrival, troopers learned that one of the involved vehicles fled the scene after several of its occupants allegedly held the other party at gunpoint and stole items from their vehicle.

The case was referred to the AZDPS Major Crimes District for follow-up investigation. Through investigative efforts, detectives identified Jeremiah E. Davis and Robert T. Gilbert, both 18-year-old males from Phoenix, along with a juvenile female, as suspects in the armed robbery.

On Feb. 17, 2026, investigators learned that Davis was already in custody at the Maricopa County Jail on unrelated charges, and additional charges of armed robbery were filed in connection with this case. The next day, detectives located and arrested Gilbert for his involvement. On March 3, 2026, a 17-year-old female suspect was also taken into custody on armed robbery charges.

These arrests underscore the AZDPS Major Crimes District’s commitment to thorough investigative work and to ensuring that those responsible for violent crimes are held accountable.