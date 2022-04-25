Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,488 in the last 365 days.

DEP Southwest District Presents Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 25, 2022

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850-245-2112, DEPNews@FloridaDEP.gov

DEP Southwest District Presents Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award 

DEP Southwest District Director Kelley Boatwright pictured with award winners Bill Tinsley, president, Bonnet Springs Park, Josh Henderson, CEO, Bonnet Springs Park, and David Bunch, board member, Bonnet Springs Park.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Environmental Protections Southwest District recently presented an Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award to Bonnet Springs Park. This is the Southwest District’s third year presenting the award to recognize those who are working alongside DEP to Protect Florida Together. 

Bonnet Springs Park is a blended urban/natural park in Lakeland, Florida, that is scheduled to open this year. A community organization, Bonnet Springs Park sought to transform an abandoned railyard at the edge of downtown into a 168-acre park providing public access to nature, culture, education and recreation.  

“Bonnet Springs Park is an organization with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Southwest District Director Kelley Boatwright. “The voluntary cleanup and utilization of the property as a recreational park will provide a place of respite for humans and wildlife alike. This project is wholly beneficial for the environment and the community.” 

Bonnet Springs Park also will offer educational initiatives focused on water conservation and sustainability. Field trip programs will be offered with curriculum on the benefits and ecological impact of the park’s water initiatives and infrastructure. 

The Environmental Stewardship Achievement program recognizes businesses, professional and community organizations, and local governments within DEPs Southwest District for exceptional achievements to prevent or reduce impacts on the environment. To be considered for recognition, participants must demonstrate proactive, innovative and measurable achievements that exceed regulatory requirements and provide a direct benefit to Florida’s environment. 

You just read:

DEP Southwest District Presents Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.