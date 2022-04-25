DEP Southwest District Presents Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 25, 2022

DEP Southwest District Director Kelley Boatwright pictured with award winners Bill Tinsley, president, Bonnet Springs Park, Josh Henderson, CEO, Bonnet Springs Park, and David Bunch, board member, Bonnet Springs Park.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Southwest District recently presented an Environmental Stewardship Achievement Award to Bonnet Springs Park. This is the Southwest District’s third year presenting the award to recognize those who are working alongside DEP to Protect Florida Together.

Bonnet Springs Park is a blended urban/natural park in Lakeland, Florida, that is scheduled to open this year. A community organization, Bonnet Springs Park sought to transform an abandoned railyard at the edge of downtown into a 168-acre park providing public access to nature, culture, education and recreation.

“Bonnet Springs Park is an organization with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Southwest District Director Kelley Boatwright. “The voluntary cleanup and utilization of the property as a recreational park will provide a place of respite for humans and wildlife alike. This project is wholly beneficial for the environment and the community.”

Bonnet Springs Park also will offer educational initiatives focused on water conservation and sustainability. Field trip programs will be offered with curriculum on the benefits and ecological impact of the park’s water initiatives and infrastructure.

The Environmental Stewardship Achievement program recognizes businesses, professional and community organizations, and local governments within DEP’s Southwest District for exceptional achievements to prevent or reduce impacts on the environment. To be considered for recognition, participants must demonstrate proactive, innovative and measurable achievements that exceed regulatory requirements and provide a direct benefit to Florida’s environment.