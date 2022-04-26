Digital Agent Launches New Logo Ahead of its 25th Anniversary as a National IT Provider

Digital Agent is a national Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Phone and Internet service provider

The IT, Cybersecurity, Phone, and Internet company has rebranded themselves with a more modern logo and visual identity.

We’ve come a long way since our founding in 1998, and our new logo reflects the way technology has gone from a novelty to a necessity.” — Howard Hunter, Owner and CEO of Digital Agent

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Agent has released a new logo in anticipation of its 25th anniversary in 2023. The IT provider has updated its logo and visual identity to better reflect its new programs and services. As the world of work leans more and more on technology and good cybersecurity becomes even more essential , Digital Agent is poised to grow tremendously over the next five years.Howard Hunter, Owner and CEO of Digital Agent, said, “We’ve come a long way since our founding in 1998, and our new logo reflects the way technology has gone from a novelty to a necessity. Our new logo is streamlined, accessible, and recognizable - just like our work.”Founded in 1998, Digital Agent has provided customized technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses for nearly 25 years. Digital Agent stands out from other providers with their commitment to superior customer service, a team-based approach to problem solving, and wide-ranging technology expertise. Most importantly, Digital Agent treats clients as partners , not just customers - offering them customizable IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with proactive monitoring and regular vCIO meetings.“Digital Agent is on a very exciting trajectory right now - for us and for our customers and partners. More and more businesses are coming to us for help with handling a remote workforce and for reassurance in a time when foreign cyber threats are on everyone’s minds. Our team has a lot of experience and we have people with all kinds of different specialties, and I think that’s what has allowed us to build a level of trust with the people we work with that you don’t see with other technology companies,” said Howard Hunter.Digital Agent serves customers across the continental U.S., with clients in a wide range of industries. Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips@digitalagent.net.ABOUT DIGITAL AGENTSince 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit www.digitalagent.net . The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Welcome to the New Digital Agent