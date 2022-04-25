THE TITAN GPS ELD SOLUTION IS NOW CERTIFIED IN THE U.S.

Titan GPS announced it has obtained U.S. ELD Certification compliant with FMCSA mandate requirements for Titan GPS ELD 2.0, now certified in the U.S. and Canada

I am excited that we can now manage all ELD compliance needs with our industry-leading solution that is certified in both the U.S. and Canada.” — Ben Jensen Jr., Founder, and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions