THE TITAN GPS ELD SOLUTION IS NOW CERTIFIED IN THE U.S.
Titan GPS announced it has obtained U.S. ELD Certification compliant with FMCSA mandate requirements for Titan GPS ELD 2.0, now certified in the U.S. and Canada
I am excited that we can now manage all ELD compliance needs with our industry-leading solution that is certified in both the U.S. and Canada.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan GPS (“Company”), powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, a leader in GPS telematics, today announced it has obtained U.S. Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Certification, compliant with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandate requirements. This will enable customers operating across the U.S. and Canada to leverage one integrated solution for all of their ELD compliance needs.
— Ben Jensen Jr., Founder, and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions
The Titan GPS ELD 2.0 solution is compatible with both Apple iOS and Android, aligning with customers who have a mixed-device environment as well as customers with a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. The functionality of alternate day start times is critical for customers who need an ELD solution that fits their operational workflow. The Titan GPS ELD 2.0 solution goes even further, integrating with the company’s in-field application that provides electronic Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR), custom digital forms, document management, dispatching, driver messaging, and more – all of which are increasingly vital to fleets that are digitizing their paperwork and operational workflows for maximum efficiency and profitability.
“I am excited that we can now manage all ELD compliance needs with our industry-leading solution that is certified in both the U.S. and Canada,” said Ben Jensen Jr., Founder, and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions.
“Our vision is to make fleet compliance easy. The robust and flexible functionality we offer is a true reflection of our commitment to designing an intuitive driver-focused solution, with one pane of glass for the drivers to operate in. The integration of ELD into our in-field application, Titan GPS FieldDocs, enables fleets to digitize vehicle inspection forms and operational processes while gaining real-time insight into their fleet activities in the field.”
About Titan GPS: Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is an innovator and leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, and workflow optimization. The company has been trusted by thousands of fleet operators across North America since 2004. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with its US HQ in Scottsdale, AZ, the company is rapidly growing as it continues to lead with best-in-class customer support.
Ritu Chaturvedi
Certified Tracking Solutions
pr@ctstracking.com