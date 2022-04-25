Fintech Entrepreneur Andre E. Haynes Joins Dignity Gold Board of Advisors
Mr. Haynes Brings Deep Experience in The Application of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain in The Digital Asset Industry to The Gold Reserves-Backed Security Token Team”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC, ("Dignity Gold"), the United States-based digital security that is taking a revolutionary approach to using verified gold reserves to back its security token, announced the appointment of Andre E. Haynes to its Advisory Board. Mr. Haynes is a technology-focused entrepreneur whose expertise spans several verticals within information technology, most notably in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain to opportunities in the fintech and digital assets space.
Dignity Gold, a blockchain development company using security tokens and a regulation-forward approach to provide investors and institutions a simple way to invest in the United States precious metals, mining, and mineral sector.
“We are thrilled to welcome Andre to our Advisory Board and tap into his expertise in the application of blockchain and AI within fintech,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold. “Andre will serve as a valuable resource as we continue to explore the advancement of the technology that is shaping the future of financial services, as we continue to redefine the ownership and trading of commodities, and advance Dignity Gold as a trusted and compliant, United States gold reserve-backed security token.”
Mr. Haynes is the CEO of the MH Group of companies, a fintech holding company with brands covering market intelligence, exchange infrastructure, and liquidity services for businesses in the digital asset industry. The company’s leading brand, Merkle Hedge, is a multi-strategy proprietary trading firm and market maker primarily focused on market-neutral, high-frequency trading strategies for digital assets. Merkle Hedge is supported by a global team with offices in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, and South-East Asia.
Mr. Haynes is an advisor to and sponsor of a number of charitable initiatives in Barbados including Neighbor, which provides 60+ underprivileged families with home-delivered food provisions each week, and the Power of Choice, which has positively influenced and motivated several thousand adolescents in Barbados in their pursuit of personal success.
Mr. Haynes will work harmoniously with the current members of the board including Roy D. Behren, Steve Braverman, Mariana De Alba, William B. Heyn, Gary Levi, Alexander Nassief, Dean Newton, Kent M. Swig and Oliver B. Swig.
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.
