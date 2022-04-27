Solomon Exam Prep Releases 4th Edition of its Study Guide for the MSRB Series 53 Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 53 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

The 4th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 53 Study Guide is now available for professionals seeking their Series 53 license.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released the 4th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 53 MSRB Municipal Securities Principal Qualification Examination.” With this updated version of the Study Guide, professionals seeking their Series 53 license can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 53 exam.



The Municipal Securities Representative Principal Exam, or Series 53, was created by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the self-regulatory organization that establishes rules for municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors. Passing the Series 53 exam qualifies individuals to oversee the municipal fund securities activities of a securities firm or bank dealer and supervise associates who work in multiple capacities relating to municipal securities.



To prepare for the exam, candidates must study a wide range of municipal securities knowledge. The 4th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 53 Study Guide covers all key exam topics and includes continual, free updates by Solomon’s team of content professionals.



Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “Preparing for the Series 53 requires significant study time with high-quality materials. Solomon's innovative system ensures you learn the information you need to know as efficiently as possible.”



While the core content remains the same, the 4th edition of the Series 53 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements. Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 53 Exam Simulator, which is designed to complement the Study Guide.



The Series 53 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 53 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including a study schedule in digital and pdf formats, which helps students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.



