Yellowblue LED Lighting Develops Unique Opportunity to Help the Environment
Company grows with commercial LED light industry at https://yellowblueled.com
With the massive, nationwide need for LED lights and flexible work conditions, we have created a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to improve the environment and help others.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, announced today that it is expanding rapidly, along with the growth of the $50 billion LED light industry, and has created unique opportunities due to this growth.
— Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President
LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, improve light quality while reducing energy consumption, maintenance and expenses. As an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional fluorescent and incandescent lights, “the global LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026,” per IMARC Group.
“With the massive, nationwide need for LED lights and flexible work conditions, we have created a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to improve the environment and help others,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President. “Unlike the competition, we don’t require any experience in commercial LED lighting, and driven individuals can control their schedules and income potential while having access to an exclusive network and training system.”
As The Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner for helping businesses save over 100K kWh in 2021, Yellowblue LED continues their innovation with their new, Dynamic Sales Management and Leader Opportunities. These positions are unique because they:
• Offer flexible careers without the need for experience in the commercial LED light industry;
• Deliver instant access to a fun, supportive and exciting network without hidden fees;
• Provide a proven, proprietary system with superior training immediately;
• Help all kinds of businesses, non-profits, organizations, and more conserve energy, improve environments, and save time and money; and
• Give opportunities to earn over $100,000+ per year, operate a business, control scheduling, and much more!
Currently, Yellowblue LED serves the entire Midwest and more and plans to expand significantly in 2022.
To learn more, visit https://yellowblueled.com/opportunities.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is an Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
# # #
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
Melanie Rembrandt - Yellowblue LED
Yellowblue LED
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Learn more about yellowblue LED lighting with Dan Gable, Olympic Gold Wrestler!