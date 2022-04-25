Dr Lesley Tate-Gould and Edyta Haligowska Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dr Lesley Tate-Gould, Clinical Psychologist, Somatic-Experiencing Practitioner (SEP) and Co-Founder of Lido Wellness Center Edyta Haligowska, owner of HE Space Design Candice Georgiadis

Color — The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of joyful interiors is color. Color should create a natural connection between rooms.” — Edyta Haligowska, owner of HE Space Design

Dr Lesley Tate-Gould, Clinical Psychologist, Somatic-Experiencing Practitioner (SEP) and Co-Founder of Lido Wellness Center

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Lean into discipline: Change is not a passive activity that happens to you. When a client takes the bold step by entering into therapy that is a signal to themselves and others that they mean business. However, our negative beliefs about the difficulty we are embarking on can be crippling to allow a person the momentum necessary to get started. This is where discipline is extremely useful- it removes the feeling out of the equation. Take a project or behavior that you have been longing to begin or complete in your life and commit to action-oriented steps to get there each day. Choose behaviors that no matter what is happening in your life you can stick to the plan for at least one month to give yourself enough time to really begin to feel the impact of this new action. This can be as small as the discipline action of making your bed or as large as in my case, setting aside time multiple times a week to sit down and write.

Meditation Practice: I emphasize the word practice here. Sometimes when I introduce even the word meditation in a group I welcome the groans and excuses of why meditation does not work for them. Meditation is not something that will spontaneously cure your anxiety, make your spouse treat you nicely or manage the daily carpool route. Meditation however provides the space necessary in the mind, body and spirit to begin discovering how often you may be operating in one channel versus another. For example, when I have a very busy week ahead, I may notice that my thoughts during meditation are louder, more involved, walking me through my long list of items needed to see me through the week. Whereas, when I practice meditation at other times, I may notice greater access to a feeling or sensing state. These access points have delighted me when I will be greeted with a spontaneous solution to a problem that has been rolling around my mind for days, even weeks. The space meditation provides us offers a greater sense of connection to ourselves and the divine, both of which are needed to navigate life on Earth.

Edyta Haligowska, owner of HE Space Design

What are your “5 Things you Can do to help your living space spark more joy? And Why? Please share a story or example for each.

Color — The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of joyful interiors is color. Color should create a natural connection between rooms. However, you can create the unexpected accent room or wall with wallpaper or paint for a pop of color. Pick your favorite color in a subdued palette that seamlessly flows through the room. Another way to introduce color to a neutral or white room is to add accent pieces like colorful pillows, blankets, rugs, and drapes.

Artwork — Artwork inspires, motivates and gives the space character beyond the furnishings. Art is food for the soul and can transform your home by telling a personal story. Invest in a few pieces of art, either from your local gallery (support your local artists!) or online like from 1st Dibs or even Etsy. Or, if you’re feeling creative, make your own heirloom piece that you can pass down to members of your family. Quality is the key as it will grow with you, your family and your home.

Be Organized — A joyful home is a well-functioning and well-organized home. We all have a room (or rooms) in our homes that get cluttered with stuff. Fortunately, this is easy to solve by adding stylish storage solutions. If your family room gets overwhelmed with gadgets, kid’s toys, etc., decorative storage, like a bench with a patterned fabric seat cushion, will conceal your clutter while adding an extra seat to the room. Also, get rid of the stuff that you do not need or love. Only keep the pieces that you use often or that mean something personal to you and your family, keeping in mind that space is luxury!

Create a photo wall — Create a photo wall in your house to show your family’s life journey. Frame the memories that make you laugh, or a beautiful moment that takes you to a happy place. Choose interesting frames that fit the style of your home.

[...]

