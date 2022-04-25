Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,372 in the last 365 days.

Plan for I-10 overnight lane closures this week (April 25-29) near downtown Phoenix, airport

I-10SignADOTfilePhoto2021A.jpgPHOENIX – Drivers who use Interstate 10 at night near downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport this week (April 25-29) should prepare for lane closures and other possible overnight restrictions while crews install new pavement markings, including diamond-shaped HOV lane decals, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left two lanes along westbound I-10 between 24th and Seventh streets will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights (April 25-26). The left two lanes along eastbound I-10 between Seventh and 24th streets are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (April 27-28). Schedules are subject to change as crews make progress during the overnight work.

The pavement marking upgrades follow recent work to apply a sealant to extend the life of the I-10 pavement in the downtown region. Drivers also should prepare for brief rolling closures if necessary along other lanes in the same areas as the pavement markings installation is completed. Law enforcement officers will slow or stop traffic as needed for work to take place.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

You just read:

Plan for I-10 overnight lane closures this week (April 25-29) near downtown Phoenix, airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.