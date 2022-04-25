Plan for I-10 overnight lane closures this week (April 25-29) near downtown Phoenix, airport

PHOENIX – Drivers who use Interstate 10 at night near downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport this week (April 25-29) should prepare for lane closures and other possible overnight restrictions while crews install new pavement markings, including diamond-shaped HOV lane decals, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left two lanes along westbound I-10 between 24th and Seventh streets will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights (April 25-26). The left two lanes along eastbound I-10 between Seventh and 24th streets are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (April 27-28). Schedules are subject to change as crews make progress during the overnight work.

The pavement marking upgrades follow recent work to apply a sealant to extend the life of the I-10 pavement in the downtown region. Drivers also should prepare for brief rolling closures if necessary along other lanes in the same areas as the pavement markings installation is completed. Law enforcement officers will slow or stop traffic as needed for work to take place.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.