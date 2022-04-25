Ainārs Kļaviņš and Roy Cohen Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Ainārs Kļaviņš, founded Overly Roy Cohen, Co-Founders and current Chief Executive Officer of Behavidence

Ainārs Kļaviņš, founded Overly

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A few years after launching Overly, I was invited to a large conference to speak about augmented reality. A few hundreds of people were in the audience, and I was excited to introduce them to our tech startup.

In all honesty, it is almost impossible to describe augmented reality without showcasing it. To ensure people understand what I’m talking about, I included a lot of technological hacks in my presentation. I was prepared to do mobile screen streaming to my laptop, switch between computer apps, and include live AR demos.

To ensure I could deliver all this smoothly, I needed a good Wi-Fi connection. I did plan on bringing my router but forgot it. Luckily, I could use my phone as a hotspot. Or so I thought.

Just as I was about to showcase AR demos, my mother called. This call disconnected all other devices from the hotspot, and I could not get them reconnected. Overall, my presentation did not go too well. I tried to finish it with a joke about myself, but it was not how I wanted it to end. Since then, I have done things quite differently to avoid missing an opportunity to share AR experiences with large audiences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I agree, but it is also impossible to narrow it down to one particular person. As you build a business, many people along the way help you.

Out of all my friends, family, business mentors and teachers, the first person I’d have to thank is my girlfriend. She has been my biggest supporter from day one and cheered me on to chase my AR business dream even at first when Overly was generating zero revenue. She also helps me switch off work and look at things from a different perspective. [...]

Roy Cohen, Co-Founders and current Chief Executive Officer of Behavidence

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Done is better than perfect — This is my motto for life. It was on posters all over the Facebook headquarters. I think it represents the previous point, do things, release them, learn from your mistakes and re-iterate. Between March 21st and October 21st we have released 40+ versions of our app. We have sent notifications to users that had weird typos and mistakes. Yet I have always celebrated these mistakes internally. We are better in doing and learning than over discussion until everything is perfect. It will never be perfect, and in many cases the users know better than us what needs to be fixed.

Don’t assume your investors know better than you — This advice I got from our investor Guy Katsovich is critical for disruptors. When you really disrupt, you are alone in the journey. Being a CEO of a startup that changes an industry is a very lonely place to be in. Yet, as human beings we seek reassurance, and in entrepreneurs it is usually from the investors. This advice gave me the courage to “do my thing”. Investors have great visibility into the industry and what other companies did, but in the end you are the only person that sees the full picture of your company’s challenges.

This chaos, it defies imagination — This is actually a quote from a song by the band “Muse” that my partner is obsessed with. When you run a start-up that disrupts an industry, chaos is all over the place. You have to create new structures and figure out everything. Yet this is the only way to create something better and something new. This song, called “Panic Station” by Muse describes exactly that. I love this quote because it encourages me when everything feels in chaos. If you think of Behavidence’s algorithms, they are doing exactly that — they look at the chaos to defy what was possible up until now, and detect mental disorders in a far more accurate way than ever before.

