DataDome Announces Changes in Leadership
Benjamin Fabre, DataDome Co-Founder and Former Chief Technology Officer, Now CEONEW YORK, NY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of Benjamin Fabre, one of the company’s co-founders and formerly its Chief Technology Officer, to Chief Executive Officer. Gilles Walbrou, formerly DataDome’s Vice President of Engineering, is the new Chief Technology Officer.
Fabien Grenier, DataDome’s other co-founder and former CEO, is Chairman of DataDome’s Board of Directors, a position that will allow him to unleash a full advisory capacity to the extended C-suite.
“DataDome has grown considerably over the last few years, particularly within the United States, which is our fastest growing market. As such, it’s only natural that the company be led from the U.S.,” said Benjamin Fabre, who relocated to New York in 2021. “It has been a great honor to build this company alongside Fabien, and I am excited to take the helm as we continue to mature as a leader in online fraud and bot management.”
“I am so proud of DataDome’s tremendous growth and accomplishments, and have the utmost confidence in Benjamin to lead DataDome into the future,” said Fabien Grenier, Chairman of the Board. “I am fully committed to championing DataDome in my role as Chairman of the Board, and can’t wait for the next steps in the company’s evolution.”
DataDome’s Online Fraud & Bot Management solution offers full endpoint protection—across mobile applications, websites, and APIs—in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities have earned praise from Forrester and users alike. DataDome consistently receives 5-star user reviews on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, amongst the online fraud and bot management solutions.
About DataDome
Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs. DataDome’s mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome’s global cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.
