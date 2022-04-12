DataDome Identified as a Strong Performer in Bot Management Report by Independent Research Firm
Report Cites: “DataDome excels in UI and integrations...The company boasts a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) and saw its revenue double in 2021.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 evaluation. In the report, Forrester evaluated the 15 “most significant” providers and researched, analyzed, and scored them.
DataDome received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria, including bot attack response, product performance, strategy performance, and feedback loops.
In the report, Forrester shares, “UI and usability is where DataDome shines; the dashboard includes information about attack intent (e.g., scraping, credential stuffing, scalping), false positive and false negative rates, and performance latency metrics. DataDome is the only vendor to offer a mobile app with real-time attack notifications, attack details, and ability to configure protections. DataDome also offers a plethora of out-of-the-box integrations with security and marketing tools.”
It continues, “DataDome is best for customers prioritizing ease of use and information sharing,” and notes that, “Reference customers were generally complimentary, with one calling out the ‘great reporting and dashboarding tools’.”
“We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class, full endpoint protection against bad bots,” said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder of DataDome. “Our powerful threat analytics, combined with an unmatched user experience, empower companies with the protection they need against online fraud. Our state-of-the-art AI and machine learning technologies, and leading threat research experts enable us to stay one step ahead of threat actors, so that our customers—and their customers—can conduct business with peace of mind.”
DataDome’s AI-powered bot detection engine processes more than a trillion pieces of data every day, from 25 worldwide points of presence, to provide full endpoint protection in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. DataDome consistently receives 5-star user reviews for its ease of use and advanced capabilities, earning it the leader position on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, amongst the online fraud and bot management solutions.
About DataDome
Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot protection for mobile apps, websites and APIs. DataDome’s mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome’s global cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.
Maureen Shaw
DataDome
maureen.shaw@datadome.co
