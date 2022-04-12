Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,258 in the last 365 days.

DataDome Identified as a Strong Performer in Bot Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Report Cites: “DataDome excels in UI and integrations...The company boasts a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) and saw its revenue double in 2021.”

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 evaluation. In the report, Forrester evaluated the 15 “most significant” providers and researched, analyzed, and scored them.

DataDome received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria, including bot attack response, product performance, strategy performance, and feedback loops.

In the report, Forrester shares, “UI and usability is where DataDome shines; the dashboard includes information about attack intent (e.g., scraping, credential stuffing, scalping), false positive and false negative rates, and performance latency metrics. DataDome is the only vendor to offer a mobile app with real-time attack notifications, attack details, and ability to configure protections. DataDome also offers a plethora of out-of-the-box integrations with security and marketing tools.”

It continues, “DataDome is best for customers prioritizing ease of use and information sharing,” and notes that, “Reference customers were generally complimentary, with one calling out the ‘great reporting and dashboarding tools’.”

“We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class, full endpoint protection against bad bots,” said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder of DataDome. “Our powerful threat analytics, combined with an unmatched user experience, empower companies with the protection they need against online fraud. Our state-of-the-art AI and machine learning technologies, and leading threat research experts enable us to stay one step ahead of threat actors, so that our customers—and their customers—can conduct business with peace of mind.”

DataDome’s AI-powered bot detection engine processes more than a trillion pieces of data every day, from 25 worldwide points of presence, to provide full endpoint protection in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. DataDome consistently receives 5-star user reviews for its ease of use and advanced capabilities, earning it the leader position on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, amongst the online fraud and bot management solutions.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies and other news.

About DataDome
Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot protection for mobile apps, websites and APIs. DataDome’s mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome’s global cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

Maureen Shaw
DataDome
maureen.shaw@datadome.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

DataDome Identified as a Strong Performer in Bot Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.