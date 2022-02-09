DataDome Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense
Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
Prestigious Awards Program Honors Products that Demonstrate Excellence & InnovationNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that it is a Gold Winner for Bot Defense in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. It is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 500,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.
“We are absolutely honored to win this award,” said Fabien Grenier, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. “DataDome is committed to delivering best-in-class protection against online fraud every single day. To be recognized by our peers for these efforts is truly special, as it validates the value we bring to businesses.”
"We congratulate DataDome for its recognition as a Gold award winner in the Bot Defense - North America category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive, with over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
DataDome’s Online Fraud & Bot Management solution offers full endpoint protection -- across mobile applications, websites and APIs -- in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, Layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities have earned praise from Forrester and users alike. DataDome consistently receives 5-star user reviews on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, amongst the online fraud and bot management solutions.
About DataDome
Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot protection for mobile apps, websites and APIs. DataDome’s mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome’s cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.
Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies and other news.
Maureen Shaw
DataDome
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn