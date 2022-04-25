Submit Release
Work Begins on U.S. Highway 83 Between White River and Murdo

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact:  Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

 

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the asphalt concrete surfacing project has begun on U.S. Highway 83  from just south of White River to just south of Murdo. 

The project also includes the construction of a shared use walking path between the Horse Creek Community and the city of White River. The 10-foot-wide shared use path, with lighting, will be constructed adjacent to U.S. Highway 83.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Travelers should be aware of machinery working on the shoulder close to the highway.

Border States Paving Inc. from Fargo, ND is the prime contractor for the $19.6 million dollar project. The project completion date is Nov. 22, 2022.

Please find additional information about this Winner Area construction project at https://dot.sd.gov/whiteriver-pcn-04e8.

