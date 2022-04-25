Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,368 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Request for information / Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 53 Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

VICTIM: Deborah Leach

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen ATV from an address on Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the ATV stolen was a yellow in color, 2015, Can-Am Outlander 500. The owner of the ATV, Leach, advised the vehicle was stolen from her garage in the early hours of the morning of 04/25/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen ATV, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Request for information / Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.