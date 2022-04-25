Derby Barracks / Request for information / Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 53 Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION: Larceny

VICTIM: Deborah Leach

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen ATV from an address on Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the ATV stolen was a yellow in color, 2015, Can-Am Outlander 500. The owner of the ATV, Leach, advised the vehicle was stolen from her garage in the early hours of the morning of 04/25/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen ATV, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.