Derby Barracks / Request for information / Larceny
CASE#: 22A5001561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ approximately 1042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 53 Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton
VIOLATION: Larceny
VICTIM: Deborah Leach
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen ATV from an address on Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the ATV stolen was a yellow in color, 2015, Can-Am Outlander 500. The owner of the ATV, Leach, advised the vehicle was stolen from her garage in the early hours of the morning of 04/25/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen ATV, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.