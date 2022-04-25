Vanderbilt Grows - Welcome Brian Burns
Welcome Vanderbilt's newest addition to our growing firm, Brian Burns.WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional Brian Burns! Brian is joining us from Tecumseh, MI.
Brian has 25 years of experience and was previously with Sigma Financial Corporation as a Registered Rep. He has his Series 7 and 63 licenses as well as his Life, Accident and Health PC.
He specializes in Retirement Income, Estate Planning and Accumulators, which allows investors, over the term of a contract, to accumulate holdings in underlying shares by speculating on their future price. Brian provides a wide scope of investment services and strategies.
The reason Brian chose Vanderbilt is “...because the people are great and I really like the way they do business." When asked about why he chose a career in finance, Brian responded "I enjoy being an advisor and enjoy servicing my client's needs."
"Brian shares our core values and will be a great fit for Vanderbilt. His dedication to his clients and his love for being an advisor is what we look for in our firm. We are excited to welcome him to VFG!" - Heidi Distante, Chief Executive Officer
