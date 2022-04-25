Vanderbilt Grows - Welcome Brian Burns

Welcome Vanderbilt's newest addition to our growing firm, Brian Burns.

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional Brian Burns! Brian is joining us from Tecumseh, MI.

Brian has 25 years of experience and was previously with Sigma Financial Corporation as a Registered Rep. He has his Series 7 and 63 licenses as well as his Life, Accident and Health PC. 

He specializes in Retirement Income, Estate Planning and Accumulators, which allows investors, over the term of a contract, to accumulate holdings in underlying shares by speculating on their future price. Brian provides a wide scope of investment services and strategies. 

The reason Brian chose Vanderbilt is “...because the people are great and I really like the way they do business." When asked about why he chose a career in finance, Brian responded "I enjoy being an advisor and enjoy servicing my client's needs."

"Brian shares our core values and will be a great fit for Vanderbilt. His dedication to his clients and his love for being an advisor is what we look for in our firm. We are excited to welcome him to VFG!" -  Heidi Distante, Chief Executive Officer

About

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.

