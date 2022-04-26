PRO Mid Atlantic Remodeler of the Year Award Winners
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Mid Atlantic Names MOSS Building & Design a 2022 PRO Remodeler of the Year Winner
“Awards such as these showcase the incredible experience and work ethic our teams bring to each and every project,” said Paul DesRoches, CEO of MOSS.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Mid Atlantic named MOSS Building & Design, in Chantilly, VA, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner in multiple categories of its annual awards competition at their PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, VA. MOSS was awarded the Grand Prize for Residential Historical Renovation - Restoration Under $250,000, Grand Prize for Basement Over $250,000, Finalist Award for Residential Kitchen Over $150,000, and, for the fifth year in a row, the Community Service Award.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements throughout Northern Virginia, and, as of 2021, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of MOSS Building & Design, was established to further strengthen the community relations work that the company has developed with local organizations since its founding. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need.
“Awards such as these showcase the incredible experience and work ethic our teams bring to each and every project,” said Paul DesRoches, CEO of MOSS. “We’re not only extremely proud of these remodels in particular but of all those we complete each year that help our customers enjoy their lives in their homes to the fullest capacity.”
Winners of the inaugural PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards represent the best remodeling work in the Mid Atlantic. The Awards, judged by remodeling professionals outside of the area, are based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.
MOSS’s winning projects include a beautiful historic home in the Town of Herndon with new, all white, eat-in kitchen as well as brand new master bath, a stunning basement in Northern Virginia with wine cellar and media room, and an incredibly modern kitchen in Oak Hill featuring quartz waterfall backsplash and countertop on the massive center island.
Each year PRO Mid Atlantic presents these coveted awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship, design and professionalism through their remodeling projects. The entries of this year’s competition totaled more than $32 million in remodeling investments, spanning mid-range and high-end projects, as diverse as new build homes to Universal Design baths to kitchen remodeling projects.
PRO Mid Atlantic is the only local professional trade association solely dedicated to the remodeling industry. PRO members are elite remodeling professionals that voluntarily adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a PRO Remodeler of the Year Award, a company must be a PRO Member in good standing. PRO Mid Atlantic represents 258 remodeling professionals.
About PRO: The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Mid Atlantic is the Mid Atlantic area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Mid Atlantic at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org.
Award-Winning Basement Remodel