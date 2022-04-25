April 27 Webinar on U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program: Zero-Emission and Clean School Bus Rebates

Authorized by the recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program provides $5 billion over the next five years to replace school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. The first funding opportunity under this program will be the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates where the U.S. EPA will offer $500 million for zero-emission and clean school bus rebates.

Join the U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program: Zero-Emission and Clean School Bus Rebates webinar on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM to learn more about who is eligible, who is prioritized, which school buses are eligible for rebates, and what the federal selection process will be.

Register now to attend.

See below for additional resources on the U.S. EPA’s 2022 Clean School Bus Program:

For more information about the program, please contact cleanschoolbus@epa.gov .