More about Reentry Week Press Release

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp proclaims April 26 - 30, 2022 as “Reentry Week” in the State of Georgia.

Atlanta, GA, (Apr. 26-30, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April 26th through April 30th as "Reentry Week" in the State of Georgia. Taking place during National Second Chances Month (April), this week is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of reentry and their role in supporting safe and successful outcomes.

The proclamation reads, in part, “Georgia is fortunate to have the Department of Community Supervision and a network of several other agencies align their work to provide a seamless plan of services to every individual returning to their respective

communities.”

Since 2015, The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual.

“One of several measures our agency takes to provide support to the communities we serve is by overseeing various programs and initiatives designed to reduce recidivism,” says DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “Services are delivered through state and local collaboration from the time of their entry to prison through their successful transition, reintegration, and aftercare in the community.”

During Reentry Week, our agency will host events and highlight state-wide collaborations as government agencies and community partners come together to bridge the gap for returning citizens.

Michelle Stanley, DCS Reentry Services Director states: "Our vision is that every person released from supervision will have the tools and support needed to succeed. It is crucial that the citizens of our great state understand the importance of successful reintegration into society—building second chances.”

Reentry Week offers the opportunity for members of our community to join together by attending local events and learning more about how to support efforts made by Reentry Services moving forward.

Additional information can be requested at [email protected].

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of adult felony cases, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold individuals accountable and reduce the state's recidivism rate.

Media Contacts:

Brian Tukes, Director of External Affairs

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

470-217-6539

Jamelle Washington, Public Information Officer

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

404-561-4590