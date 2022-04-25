Ready to Buy, LLC announces product line and sales channel expansion for their Zorbies incontinence underwear brand

Zorbies Incontinence Underwear Zorbies Absorbent Incontinence Underwear

Ready to Buy, LLC, owner of the Zorbies reusable leak proof underwear and zorbies.com, is expanding its business rapidly by entering the wholesale marketplace.

We just added the wholesale channel as a top priority ” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company initially launched the Zorbies brand with three men’s incontinence briefs – two at different absorbency levels and a Pocket brief to hold a male incontinence pad more securely in place. The products were so well received that they quickly added a line of Classic style women’s incontinence Briefs a few months later.

Product sales to date have been generated primarily on zorbies.com, although Zorbies products are also available on eBay, Etsy and some other third-party sites.

“The products we’ve had in market have been getting rave reviews for discreet, comfortable, superior performance, so we feel that our design, materials and quality are spot on. When we think about what’s next, we see our growth coming from two sources. First, continuing to provide consumers with new innovative products and styles to add more choice for them, and second, wholesale. That’s why we just added four new styles to our product line, and established developing the wholesale channel as a top priority for the near-term. Amazingly, just as we set that priority, two wholesales approached us – one here in the US and in the UK. We welcome them and are actively seeking others.” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

Zorbies is a premium brand of high-quality women’s and men’s washable protective underwear. The Zorbies brand and zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company. All of the new products are now available on zorbies.com.

Men’s Washable Incontinence Underwear Products

• Absorbent Briefs at 2 levels of protection, one for moderate incontinence and a light absorbent for drips and light leaks

• Incontinence Boxer Briefs, just added

• Men’s Incontinence Sportswear, leak proof athletic underwear - newly designed Absorbent Sport Brief to handle sports incontinence just added

• Men’s Incontinence PocketWear for a Disposable Pad, keeps disposable pads more securely in place

Women’s Washable Incontinence Underwear Products

• Women’s Classic Style Incontinence Panties

• High Waist Incontinence Panties, just added

• Women’s Pad Underwear, keeps disposable pads more securely in place

• Women’s Incontinence Sportswear, absorbent Sport Briefs just added – great as women’s running briefs and ideal for a range of other exercise activities including gym workouts, yoga, pilates, walking

