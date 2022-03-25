Zorbies men’s and women’s premium washable, reusable incontinence underwear is now available in the United Kingdom.

Zorbies Incontinence Underwear

Zorbies reusable incontinence underwear is now expanding distribution to the UK, plus 100 other countries.

Based on how well US consumers have embraced Zorbies over the last couple of years we think our brand has international appeal.” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorbies is a US-based brand of men’s and women’s washable, reusable incontinence underwear that has focused only on the US market to date. The brand is now expanding distribution to the UK, plus 100 other countries, through eBay.

“Based on how well US consumers have embraced Zorbies over the last couple of years we think our brand has international appeal. Customers are embracing Zorbies over disposables and other washable brands because they love the superior protection and confidence they get from Zorbies extra coverage and higher absorbency. Some even liken it to getting a new lease on life. And, comfort comes up in almost every conversation and review, and that’s a big component of our 5-star ratings. Customers, especially men, love that Zorbies look and feel like regular underwear, and Zorbies have even been called sexy! Many customers also tell us they feel good about helping the environment by not dump hundreds of disposables a year into the landfills. We think all of these reasons will resonate equally well internationally, and that’s why we are reaching out to the UK market now.” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

The brand’s lady’s line includes Women’s Zorbies, a winning blend of superior performance, style and comfort. Zorbies classic style washable leak proof panties have one of the highest absorbency levels on the US market, handling 20-25% more moisture than other leading brands. This superior protection is delivered by our exclusive multi-layer absorbency system which has more coverage, more layers. Most other women’s reusable incontinence underwear has protection only in the small crotch area. Zorbies have a wider, taller front protective panel, multi-layer absorbency in the ‘crucial’ zone, plus moisture management across the entire expanded protection area. Soft, silky, easy motion all-way stretch fabrics, and a wider no-roll waistband are responsible for Women’s Zorbies 5-Star ratings for comfort.

The brand’s male products include Men’s Zorbies with an exclusive built-in absorbency system, and Men’s PocketWear for use with men’s incontinence pads.

Men’s Zorbies have several features that set it apart from other washable incontinence pants on the market, starting with the front protective panel that’s as much as 50% wider to catch east or westbound leaks. The product also has more protective layers, up to 8 in the highest absorbency product - this adds up to 30% more total coverage and protection. A contoured pouch and soft, all-way stretch fabric is the comfort factor in the product’s 5-Star rating. The pouch gives comfortable support. The all-way stretch shell fabric gives a close fit for no-gap protection, and flexibility for easy, comfortable range of motion.

Men’s washable PocketWear is men’s pad underwear that’s quite unique in the US marketplace. It’s designed to help pad wearers get better protection from their incontinence pad by keeping it more securely in place. PocketWear has a 2-layer pocket. The first layer wicks moisture into the pad, the second layer under the pad is waterproof to add back-up to the pad’s moisture barrier. The product accommodates many sizes and levels of pads. If needs change it’s just a matter of selecting the right pad to meet those new needs.



About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high-quality women’s and men’s washable protective underwear. Product lines include:

Men’s: Men’s Zorbies | Men’s Incontinence PocketWear | Men’s Incontinence SportsWear

Women’s: Women’s Zorbies | Women’s Pad Underwear | Women’s Period Underwear

How to find us, get product details and buy:

• Explore Zorbies and get product details at our official website - start at zorbies.com home and don’t miss our Reviews

• Visit our international page for a full list of the countries that Zorbies can now be shipped to, as well as a link to our US eBay store where you can place orders

The Zorbies brand and zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company. Contact orderzandhelp@zorbies.com for more information.