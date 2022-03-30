Zorbies adds two new styles to its women’s washable, reusable incontinence underwear line

Zorbies Incontinence Underwear

Zorbies announces the addition of two new washable women’s leak proof briefs to its product line – a Hi Waist Brief and a Sport Brief.

Our first women’s product - a Classic brief – has been so well received that we knew we needed to expand the women’s line as soon as we could” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorbies newly released women’s waterproof Hi Waist Incontinence Underwear and absorbent Sport Incontinence Brief now offer women new choices tailored to their lifestyle and underwear style preferences.

“Our first women’s product - a Classic brief – has been so well received that we knew we needed to expand the women’s line as soon as we could. The ladies who love the Classic brief love the comfort, the extra protective coverage and the more secure protection it gives. So we built all of that into both new products, while providing entirely new styles to appeal to a broader range of preferences and lifestyles.” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

The Hi Waist absorbent waterproof panties are for women who like a high-rise shell which provides full coverage past the hips and to the belly-button. These briefs are made from the same soft, silky gentle on the skin fabrics as the women’s Classic brief. This product is a high absorbent pee proof panty providing up to 25% more protection than comparable products. It features Zorbies exclusive absorbency underwear system with its hallmark expanded protective coverage area.

The women’s absorbent Sport Brief represents expansion of Zorbies incontinence sportswear line into the women’s market. The product is best described as an incontinence exercise, workout or running brief for women.

Made from technical performance fabrics - like regular athletic underwear - Zorbies women’s Sport Incontinence Brief features a flex fit shell with several advantages to women who experience incontinence during sports. It’s more breathable than disposable pads or briefs. It provides a close, comfortable fit so it won't bulge and get in the way. It gives easy, comfortable all way movement for full range of motion during exercise and activities. This is a lighter absorbent brief, still with Zorbies hallmark extra protective coverage area, but the absorbent layer depth is slimmed down for a trimmer fit.

“When you look at the choice ladies have in washable incontinence briefs it’s easy to find options that look like regular underwear, some even very fashionable, but don’t give reliable protection. Or, options that deliver on protection but are uncomfortable in many ways - to wear, style-wise and especially for sports and exercise. Our women’s Classic style brief has garnered a 5-Star reputation as a successful blend of comfort, superior protection and style, and now ladies can have all of that in a Hi Waist style, and as they run, workout and play in our Sport brief.” a Zorbies spokesperson added.

About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high-quality incontinence underwear for men and women. The Zorbies brand and zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company.

