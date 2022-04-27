TerraTherm Announces New Senior Technologist Erin Hauber

Erin Hauber joins TerraTherm as the company’s new Senior Technologist

Industry expert Erin Hauber’s new role will allow her to share technical and regulatory knowledge with consultants considering thermal remedies

Our clients will benefit not only from Erin’s deep technical expertise regarding thermal technologies, but also her extensive experience in both regulatory environments and consulting.”
— Steffen Griepke, Vice President of Technology

GARDNER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraTherm, a Cascade Company (“TerraTherm”), the leading thermal remediation services contractor in the United States, has announced the hiring of Erin Hauber as the company’s new Senior Technologist.

Hauber joins TerraTherm after six years working as a Remediation Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Previously, she worked as a Senior Engineer at Arcadis.

“I am very pleased that Erin decided to join our team,” said Steffen Griepke, TerraTherm’s Vice President of Technology. “Our clients will benefit not only from her deep technical expertise regarding thermal technologies, but also her extensive experience in both regulatory environments and consulting. She understands the varied and sometimes conflicting demands our clients face on their projects, and is uniquely qualified to help them identify solutions that will satisfy stakeholder requirements.”

Hauber has worked in the environmental services industry for more than 15 years, with experience working on more than a dozen Superfund Sites and addressing contaminants ranging from NAPLs and chlorinated solvents to PFAS and MGP waste.

About TerraTherm
TerraTherm is a worldwide leader in the development and implementation of thermal remediation of organic contaminants in subsurface soil and groundwater source zones and aboveground piles. We advise on, design, build, and operate thermal remediation projects from concept to closure. For more information about TerraTherm, please visit www.terratherm.com.

About Cascade
Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

