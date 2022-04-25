Work Begins on Interstate 90 in Lyman County Between Presho and Reliance

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work has begun on Interstate 90 between Presho and Reliance in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The construction project consists of milling and asphalt concrete resurfacing of I-90 and ramps, along with structure rehabilitation throughout the project. Updating the existing guardrail will also be completed.

Construction of temporary detour ramps at exits 235 and 248 began earlier this month. Lane closures are in place as this preliminary work occurs. Once detour ramps are completed, two-way traffic will be installed in the westbound lanes of I-90 from mile marker 227 to mile marker 236.

Two-way traffic will also be installed in the eastbound lanes of I-90 from mile marker 242 to mile marker 251. Both eastbound and westbound two-way traffic sections are scheduled to be installed the first week of May and will remain in place for most of the 2022 construction season. A 12-ft. wide width restriction will be in place where two-way traffic is being used. Motorists are asked to be aware that reduced speed zones, ranging from 45 mph to 65 mph, will be in effect on the project at various times.

An over-width detour on S.D. Highway 248 from mile marker 226 to mile marker 251 will be provided.

Bituminous Paving from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on this $21.5 million construction project. This project includes a two-year contract due to its large size and amount of work involved. The overall project completion date is Oct.20, 2023.

Please find additional information about this Winner Area construction project at https://dot.sd.gov/preshotoreliance-pcn-05ef.

