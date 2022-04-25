Byron highway improvement project under way

A $3.63 million highway improvement project through the Town of Byron has started in Big Horn County.

A reduced speed limit of 20 mph and minor traffic delays are expected.

Mountain Construction Co., was awarded its bid to improve 1.4 miles of US14A through the Town of Byron in March by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

Highway improvements will include grading, asphalt milling, asphalt paving, sidewalk and curb and gutter, electrical work and other items in Byron beginning at milepost 38.00 on the west end of Byron.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803