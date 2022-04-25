Microbe Formulas Expands Social Media Presence with TikTok

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Microbe Formulas Quickly Reaches 1K Followers on the Popular Social Media Platform

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As TikTok continues to grow into the leader of social media, more and more companies are joining the trend, including Idaho-based health company Microbe Formulas. Microbe is using the platform to share everything from health and wellness education, to sales and promotional information, to health conscious and tasty recipes through trendy video clips.

Microbe Formulas officially hit over 1.4K followers on TikTok in February 2022. Currently, Microbe has about 20+ educational videos posted on their account and over 800K views on their most popular video. Microbe has covered a variety of topics, including energy, gut health, and heavy metals.

Danny Kerr, Creative Senior Producer and the imagination behind Microbe’s TikTok account, says, “It's been a blast tailoring our TikTok into a more on-brand experience for viewers, with fun TikTok-only snippets and highly informative content. With TikTok being the next big thing in social media marketing, this is a perfect opportunity for Microbe to expand resources towards a whole new generation.”

TikTok was named the most visited site in 2021 — even beating internet giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple. For reference, it was the 7th most visited website in 2020, making it the largest jump in a year on the top 10 list. The website has a growing 800 million users in 154 different countries around the world. And now TikTok has one more content-creating user — Microbe Formulas, whose goal is to spread the message of hope and health around the globe.

“I'm beyond excited for my team to finally start creating content for TikTok,” shares the Microbe Formulas Director of Social Media, Jessie Ceniga. “It's an amazing way to share education, jump on new trends, and show the public our unique culture and brand. By joining TikTok, I believe we can reach a younger demographic who could really benefit from the educational content we plan to send out.”

To gain insight into Microbe’s content, follow the new TikTok account. For even more updates and education, check out Microbe’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

