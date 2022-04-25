A truck hauling hot patch pavement caught fire this morning causing I-295 to be closed while the flames were brought under control.

On April 25, 2022, around 9:20, Maine State Police received a report of a truck on fire near mile marker 5 in South Portland. Troopers arrived on scene and determined that the commercial vehicle had multiple propane tanks on board that were igniting and fueling the fire. Both north and south traffic was shut down while the South Portland Fire Department dealt with the fire.

I-295 remained shut down for approximately 3 hours. The vehicle was travelling from Woburn, MA to Bangor. The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but the truck recently underwent maintenance to the propane heating system and it is possible this system malfunctioned causing the fire. Thankfully no one was injured.