Asphalt Overlay Scheduled for S.D. Highway 47 from Eureka to North Dakota Border

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact:  John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

 

EUREKA, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin in mid-May on the asphalt overlay and related work on S.D. Highway 47 from Eureka to the North Dakota border.

The project includes a culvert replacement south of Long Lake Road, slope flattening of approaches, and culvert repairs. The asphalt overlay portion of the project is planned to be completed in late June.

Anderson Western Inc. from Bismarck, ND is the prime contractor on this $3.6 million construction project. The overall project completion date for Highway 47 is Nov. 11, 2022.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

