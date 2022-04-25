Asphalt Overlay Scheduled for S.D. Highway 47 from Eureka to North Dakota Border

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022

EUREKA, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin in mid-May on the asphalt overlay and related work on S.D. Highway 47 from Eureka to the North Dakota border.

The project includes a culvert replacement south of Long Lake Road, slope flattening of approaches, and culvert repairs. The asphalt overlay portion of the project is planned to be completed in late June.

Anderson Western Inc. from Bismarck, ND is the prime contractor on this $3.6 million construction project. The overall project completion date for Highway 47 is Nov. 11, 2022.

