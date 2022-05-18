NOW INTRODUCING: MOMPRENEURS THAT ARE RISING IN THE PR AND BRAND IMAGING INDUSTRY
Twin Sisters Reigns As The Mompreneurs Who’s All About Perfecting The “We Vs. Me” Mentality In The Lifestyle Industry
Our mission is to create a lane for us in the new-age world of PR & digital media. We’re highlighting the impact of brand image strategy and digital media content to amplify PR & branding campaigns.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia - TGND Consulting is announcing their latest ventures as MOMPRENEURS! This year, they’ve connected with Morris Brown College, local to Atlanta, and they’re bringing the prestige and respect back to this historically black university!
TGND is one of Atlanta’s and Charlotte’s hottest rising woman-led PR companies with acquired media placements on CNN, NBC, ABC, Asian Weekly, Sister Circle TV & more. Dwayna Williams, better known as TGND Consulting’s PR Maven and Digital Brand Architect, and Donna Morris, TGND Consulting’s Brand Image Architect, are bringing their HBCU education, brand strategy background, and marketing expertise to tell the story of Morris Brown College.
“Our mission is to create a lane for us in the new-age world of PR & digital media. We’re highlighting the impact of brand image strategy and digital media content to amplify PR & branding campaigns for our clients.TGND looks forward to expanding our business with women-led brands and mompreneurs with lifestyle brands”, states Dwayna Williams, Co-founder.
TGND Consulting has turned what started as an idea to branch out on its own into a powerhouse for brands and mompreneurs. With Donna and Dwayna’s passion for mompreneurs, they created a community for women, much like themselves, mothers who’re entrepreneurs. Their goal is to create a global: business brand, coordinate and assist mothers like ourselves with maintaining a business, customer satisfaction, and retention, assist with marketing initiatives and implement better business practices.
“Creating an agency where we can connect and help elevate other women-led businesses and mompreneurs with lifestyle brands has been an amazing experience. Starting a women-led, black-owned, family-owned business has come with big challenges and some of the best rewards. I am beyond grateful to be able to do what I love with my twin sister. We are very passionate about continuing to help create a cohesive brand experience in PR and Brand Image,” shared Donna Morris, Co-founder.
To learn more about TGND Consulting, you can find more at www.tgndconsulting.com.
About TGND Consulting
TGND Consulting® is an agency providing public relations, brand imaging, and strategy to moms and women with lifestyle brands. With a passion for building a brand’s image through publicity, digital platforms, and style guides, these twins are taking over the PR industry. TGND’s mission is to cultivate a community of moms who have dreams beyond their at-home roles to be able to be seen vices be heard and define their identity beyond motherhood.
Morris Brown College - The Hard Reset