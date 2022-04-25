Tickets for selected programmes of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival still on sale on Cotai Ticketing

MACAU, April 25 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 32nd Macao Arts Festival (MAF), themed “Invigorate”, will be held from 29 April to 2 June, featuring 18 programmes, covering theatre, dance, music and visual arts, aiming to invigorate the power of the times with art. Tickets for various MAF programmes are still available for purchase, including for The Phantom of Liaozhai on May 1 at the Sands Theatre, Nine Soundscapes on May 21 and 22 at The Parisian Theatre, and the closing performance Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra on June 2 in The Venetian Theatre. A limited number of tickets of the three programmes aforementioned will be on sale from 12am on 27 April through the Cotai Ticketing, and the all interested patrons may take this opportunity to buy tickets at the earliest convenience.

The Phantom of Liaozhai, recreated by local Cantonese opera veteran Chu Chan Wa, invites local uprising Cantonese opera artists to stage the love story of Nie Xiaoqian; Nine Soundscapes, a multimedia soundscape theatre by the Macau Experimental Theatre depicts the rhythms of the urban landscape inspired by the nine tones of Cantonese; an undeniable icon in the Chinese community worldwide, Liza Wang will present the closing performance with her all-time classics with the Macao Chinese Orchestra. The venues of these three programmes are supported by the Sands China Ltd, with limited number of tickets on sale from 12am on 27 April through the Cotai Ticketing on www.cotaiticketing.com or ticketing hotline +853 2882 881 (Macao), +852 6333 6660 (Hong Kong), and 4001 20 6618 (Mainland China).

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchase and other discounts, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam); follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). IC will strictly follow the anti-epidemic guidelines of the health authorities and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities.