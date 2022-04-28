Incredible News in the World of Environmental Remediation
Mc2 Shanghai will join hands with Cleansoil to fully open up the Chinese market in the fields of soil remediation, sludge remediation and mine remediation.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our wholly-owned subsidiary McMillan-McGee (Shanghai) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (Mc2 Shanghai) in China has recently reached a shareholder agreement with Beijing Cleansoil Remediation, Co., Ltd (Cleansoil) to acquire a 30% stake in Cleansoil. As Mc2's exclusive strategic partner in China, Cleansoil will comprehensively promote the soil remediation technologies ET-DSP™ and IT-DSP™.
Cleansoil, established in 2013 in Beijing, China, is a high-tech environmental protection enterprise integrating machinery and equipment sales and leasing, and environmental remediation service. Its business scope covers soil remediation, tailings treatment and solid waste processing. In the past 9 years, Cleansoil has remediated more than one million cubic meters of soil and completed contracts of more than 130 million USD. In the process of continuous development, the company not only strives to build a high-level engineering project management team, but also continuously improves its core competitiveness. The company has a research and development center for environmental remediation equipment, and has 6 invention patents. Cleansoil's main customers include Fortune 500 companies PetroChina, Sinochem, CITIC Group, as well as industry leaders Beijing Construction Engineering, Beijing GeoEnviron, Zhongke Dingshi and other companies.
Mc2 is a leading technology company that provides equipment and services to thermal remediation and energy projects around the world. Mc2 has been in business for more than 30 years and has completed more than 140 thermal remediation projects on four continents to Fortune 500 companies and public agencies. Creators of ET-DSP™, Mc2 owns numerous patents for heating technology that includes the new and innovative IT-DSP™ induction heating process that is capable of reaching temperatures in excess of 700ºC.
Mc2 will join hands with Cleansoil to fully open up the Chinese market in the fields of soil remediation, sludge remediation and mine remediation. It is expected that in the next five years, Cleansoil can achieve an operating income of more than 315 million USD.
Quote from McMillan-McGee CEO Dr. McGee: “Our strategic merger into CleanSoil is the result of years of business development investment in China. Though we are of different cultures, our business goals are perfectly aligned and both companies take pride in being innovative solution providers in our industry. We are looking forward to supporting Cleansoil on their rapid growth trajectory. “
Quote from Cleansoil CEO Mr. Tian: "Since the establishment of the company, Cleansoill has been exploring the strategy of introducing overseas advanced technology. The rapid development of the company and the competitive market environment urge us to chase more advanced environmental remediation technologies. After comprehensive evaluation and consideration, Cleansoill finally chose Mc2 as a strategic partner, not only based on Mc2's world-class soil remediation technology and R&D capabilities but also based on our consistent understanding and goals of the Chinese market. We believe that with Mc2’s support, Cleansoil's business volume will have a milestone improvement, and we will grow into the top service provider in the industry.”
