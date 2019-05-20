A Breakthrough in Thermal Remediation Technology
McMillan-McGee, creators of the Electro-Thermal Dynamic Stripping Process (ET-DSP™),announces their breakthrough technology in In-situ Thermal Remediation.
With IT-DSP™ each coil can operate at different power levels, offering unmatched regulation in vertical temperature profiles. The modular coils are engineered for sustainability and have completely reusable components. With IT-DSP™ even high boiling point compounds in challenging geology can be effectively remediated in less time, using less energy.
Who is McMillan-McGee?
McMillan-McGee provides electromagnetic systems and services to the environmental and energy industries and is the world’s premier developer of thermal remediation technologies. Their design team is comprised of the world’s foremost experts in applied electromagnetics and their operations team consists of individuals possessing an intimate knowledge of the North American and International environmental markets, engineering, geology, hydrology and contaminant extraction. McMillan-McGee has completed more than 120 thermal remediation projects in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
