Big Additions to the McMillan-McGee Corp. Executive Team
McMillan-McGee, In-Situ Thermal Remediation specialists, owners of the patented ET-DSP™ and IT-DSP™ technologies announces 3 additions to their Management Team
McMillan-McGee also announces the internal promotion of Mr. Clayton Campbell to Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Campbell has been with McMillan-McGee since 2012 and in that period, he has demonstrated both a passion for technical excellence and the acumen for executing complicated projects. Clayton is a graduate from Dalhousie University with a D. Eng. and B. Eng. in Chemical Engineering. He has experience in project engineering and management while with AMEC and has worked as a team leader in multidiscipline design projects in the oil and gas industry.
They are also proud to announce the promotion of Mr. David Rountree to President of Mc² USA. David Rountree simultaneously serves as Chief Engineer of McMillan-McGee Corp. Canada. Mr. Rountree has been remediating petroleum and hazardous waste sites since 1995, and has made in-situ thermal remediation a specialty since his first thermal project in 2001. He enjoys the unique challenges that every thermal project brings, and applies his experience and training to craft optimal solutions for each client. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering, both from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Who is McMillan-McGee Corp.?
McMillan-McGee is a leading technology company that empowers its clients to “clean dirty dirt”. Every day, companies leverage their proven, proprietary tools and technologies to manage remediation projects of all shapes and sizes. Their team is dedicated to finding rapid resourceful solutions to complex environmental challenges.
